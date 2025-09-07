Insecurity: Northern forum demands sack of security chiefs, cabinet overhaul

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum NENF, a coalition of socio-cultural and political leaders from the 19 northern states, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately reshuffle his cabinet, overhaul the nation’s security architecture, and consolidate ongoing reforms in response to Nigeria’s deepening crises.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Abuja yesterday and signed by the convener, Dominic Alancha, the group said it had “deeply examined the painful conditions of the people of northern Nigeria and the nation at large” adding that after exhaustive consultations, it resolved to demand urgent and transformative action from the President.

The Forum expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as the “glaring underperformance” of several ministers, warning that the current cabinet lacked both the competence and political capital to effectively drive the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

It stated: “A ministerial appointment is not merely a reward for loyalty; it is a critical assignment. We, therefore, call on President Tinubu to immediately dissolve and reshuffle the Federal Executive Council FEC, replacing under-performing ministers with individuals of proven integrity, exceptional capability and significant political influence.”

According to the group, a stronger cabinet is essential not only for national development but also for the president’s political survival, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Forum expressed grave concern over worsening insecurity in the north, describing the situation as a “full-blown catastrophe.”

It lamented that banditry, terrorism and kidnapping had crippled farming, commerce, and transportation across many states.

“The current service chiefs, despite enormous resources at their disposal, have failed to deliver effective strategies to contain the menace,” the Forum said.

It, therefore, demanded the immediate dismissal of all service chiefs, the appointment of new military leaders with a clear results-driven mandate, and the declaration of a state of emergency on security in northern Nigeria.

“This is not a call for militarisation but for a targeted, multi-agency emergency operation to flush out terrorists, dismantle their networks, and restore order,” the Forum stressed.

While commending President Tinubu for bold economic reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification, the group urged the government to consolidate these efforts with stronger interventions to cushion the harsh impact on citizens.

It recommended accelerated rollout of palliatives, massive investment in agriculture and manufacturing, and tangible improvements in power, transport and infrastructure to stabilise the economy.

NENF also urged President Tinubu to demonstrate empathy and share in the sacrifices Nigerians were making, saying “the people feel a profound disconnect between their daily realities and assurances from Abuja.

“A government that shares in the burden of its people inspires unity and resilience in the face of adversity.”

The Forum reiterated that its call was motivated by patriotism and a desire for the administration’s success, rather than opposition.

“We supported the President’s ambition and desire to support him again in 2027, but that support is contingent on effective, empathetic and decisive governance. The time for action is now,” the statement declared.