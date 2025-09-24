Insecurity: Northern democrats warn against negotiating with bandits

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has cautioned against increasing calls for negotiations with bandits terrorising northern Nigeria, insisting that any dialogue must be anchored on verifiable disarmament and genuine de-escalation measures.

The warning was contained in a communiqué issued after the group’s meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, signed by its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mohmood Tunde Hassan.

The LND stressed that true peace processes cannot be built on appeasement.

“While all legitimate measures to end insecurity are welcome, giving criminals a free pass in the name of dialogue is unacceptable and amounts to legitimising terror. True peace processes require military-secured areas, enforced ceasefires, neutral weapon-free venues, third-party verification of disarmament, and strict civilian protection,” the statement read.

It faulted the Katsina State government’s previous attempts at dialogue with bandits, saying the process ignored these fundamentals and undermined both security and accountability.

The group challenged Northern governors to rise to their constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives and property.

“Excuses of structural constraints are hollow—no law prevents them from protecting their people,” the LND noted.

Beyond security, the league urged stakeholders to rededicate themselves to repositioning the North within Nigeria’s mainstream by tackling existential challenges facing the region.

The group also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its transparent handling of the ongoing political party registration process, urging it to sustain credibility to strengthen public confidence in the electoral system.

“All pre-qualified bodies and stakeholders are called upon to respect the rules of engagement in the overall interest of Nigeria’s democracy,” it added.