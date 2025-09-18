Insecurity: Kwara Govt. temporarily relocates NYSC orientation camp

File image for illustration.

The Kwara Government has temporarily relocated the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government, to the state Polytechnic campus along Old Jebba Road, Ilorin.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Joshua Onifade, said this during a news conference on Thursday in Ilorin.

Onifade said the decision became necessary due to recent security concerns around the permanent orientation camp in Yikpata.

“The NYSC management wishes to appreciate the unrelenting efforts of the state government and the various security operatives in resolving the insecurity challenges in some parts of the state.

“The decision to temporarily relocate the camp is to substantially allay the fears of our prospective corps members, especially those who will be visiting the state for the first time.

“I commend Governor AbdulRahman for this proactive decision and for always ensuring that the issues of corps members’ welfare remain his utmost priority,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC orientation course for the 2025 Batch ‘B’ stream 2 corps members was scheduled to commence nationwide on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

1,800 Corps members were expected to participate in the 21-day exercise in Kwara.