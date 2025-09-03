Insecurity: Boko Haram blind to faith, target Muslims, Christians — Ndume

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has said Boko Haram terrorists are blind to faith as they target Christians, Muslims as well as those who don’t believe in either of the two.

He appealed to Nigerians especially the media to resist the temptation of profiling victims of the terror gang’s atrocities and unite to defeat the insurgents.

The federal lawmaker made the appeal in a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was reacting to reports of weekend attacks in Ngoshe village, Gwoza Local Government Area and Mussa community in Askira-Uba Local Government Areas of Borno State.

In the two separate incidents, the insurgents killed five farmers in Ngoshe and Mussa villages over the weekend.

Of those killed, two Muslims were killed in Ngoshe while the three killed in Mussa were Christians who were murdered by the terror gang the following day. Both communities are located in Askira-Uba Local Government area of Borno State.

Media reports indicate that the terrorists also razed dozens of houses in the two attacks.

The former Chairman Senate Committee on Army said, “It is unethical and unconscionable for any media outlet to drive the narrative that Christians are the targets of these attacks by the terror group in Borno, or anywhere in North Eastern part of Nigeria.

“The forces behind these mindless killings are blind to faith and tribe. We should avoid this dangerous profiling which can distract us. It has the tendency of doing us more harm.

“It can even inflame negative passion in our soldiers, dampen the morale of men, who toil day and night, determined to ensure that they wipe away this dangerous sect.

“Our people, whose only pursuit is peace and livelihood, continue to fall victim to the cruelty of insurgents. These men and women deserved to live, to farm and to dream, but their lives are being cut short by those who thrive on violence and destruction.”

Ndume who commended the military for sustaining the battle against the terrorists restated his appeal to the federal government to increase funding and level of support for the men and women in uniform to boost their morale to do more.