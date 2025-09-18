Insecurity: Again, NEC shuns deliberations on State Police

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — AGAIN, the National Economic Council, NEC, at its 152nd meeting, declined deliberations on the pending issue of State Police to curb insecurity across the country.

It, however, endorsed solar-powered irrigation pumps produced by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, for national rollout ahead of the 2025 dry season farming.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu’s backing for the establishment of State Police had attracted accolades for him from different segments of the country.

No fewer than 34 state governors had also expressed their support for the establishment of state Police.

It was gathered that the matter was scheduled for discussion at the last NEC meeting but was stepped down.

Although, there were expectations that going by its importance, it would be one of the cardinal things to be deliberated upon at the 152nd NEC, but a source at the meeting said it was not even in the agenda.

Moves to boost food security

The NASENI solar irrigation pump, produced to replace the petrol-powered pump, is aimed at reinforcing the nation’s food security strategy, as it is expected to increase agricultural productivity, lower operational cost, higher incomes and improve livelihoods.

In anticipation of the President’s approval and the need to provide funding for NASENI, the Council also mandated the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, to work out modalities of funding to enable NASENI to mass produce the solar irrigation pumps and distribute in time for the 2025 dry season.

Chairman of the Council, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who presided over the meeting, said the scaled-up solar irrigation pump was an indication that Nigerians can compete at the global level with their creativity.

“We must also face the challenge of innovation in agriculture. NASENI’s scaled-up solar irrigation pumps are ready for national rollout ahead of the 2025 dry season. These pumps replace expensive petrol-powered systems, lower farmers’ costs, expand dry-season cultivation, and even provide backup power for households.

“Their advanced features, including GPS tracking, mobile app dashboards, usage monitoring, and pay-as-you-go integration, prove that Nigerian ingenuity can compete with the world,” he stated.

The Vice President hinted at other efforts by the Tinubu administration to ensure food security, saying, recently, “250,000 farmers have been insured across eight states, the 30 percent Value Addition Bill is advancing, and the N250 billion Bank of Agriculture facility is being activated to reach smallholders.”

Briefing State House correspondents, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, gave update on account balance as at September 17, 2025.

According to him, the Excess Crude Account was $ 535,823.39, the Stabilization Account was N83,495,784,133.24 , while the Natural Resources Account stood at N125,818,396,257.41

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Bagudu, said the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, briefed NEC on the forthcoming 31st Nigerian Economic Summit.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, briefed on the Anticipatory Action Framework for Reverine Flooding in Nigeria.

The governor said the framework outlined a proactive strategy to reduce the humanitarian and economic impacts of riverine flooding through early warning, targeted preparedness, and coordinated response.

NEC recommended that state governors should step down risk communication to vulnerable communities via state channels such as state broadcast, radio, town halls and strengthen SEMAs with funding, equipment, and training to lead effective responses.