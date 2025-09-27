Informants worse than insurgents, says DHQ

Gusau

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Nigeria’s Army Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described informants as major impediments to the military’s efforts to stamp out insurgency and banditry in Nigeria, particularly in the northeast and northwest, where the army daily battles terrorists.

Director of Information at DHQ, Brigadier General Tukur Ismail Gusau, made the statement in Birnin Kebbi when he was hosted by journalists to seek media support in the ongoing fight against insurgency and banditry in the northern axis of Nigeria.

General Tukur stated that his visit to Kebbi to engage the media, traditional rulers and members of the public was on the directive of Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to ensure the security situation in the northwest does not escalate to the type in the north east where insurgents disguise in many forms to unleash mayhem on hapless citizens.

“We decided to come here to interface with you journalists to support us achieve our set goals,” he said.

Gusau urged the media to publish stories that would boost the morale of private soldiers at the battlefield, not news that would discourage them from performing their duties.

Tukur hinted that aside from the military base established in Kebbi, plans are underway to create an army brigade to ensure the safety of citizens, saying military operations in the affected states are being pushed back by the activities of informants who are everywhere and in every place.

He noted that the army can only contribute thirty per cent in the fight against insurgency, while 70 per cent rests on the shoulders of citizens whose support can make or mar the success of the fight.

Gusau explained that despite hiccups in the fight against insurgency and banditry, no fewer than 120 surrendered through safe corridors, even as he said the army is never part of peace deal.

“What we do is when they reach truce with the authorities concerned, they surrender to us,” he said.