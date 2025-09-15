INEC yet to confirm our state chairmen — ADC

African Democratic Congress, ADC, has dismissed report that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has validated and released a list of the party’s state chairmen across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The clarification came against the backdrop of the report that the electoral commission had released the list of the party’s state chairmen nationwide.

But in a statement released yesterday by the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, via his official X account, ADC national leadership clarified that INEC had issued no such confirmation, either officially or unofficially.

It described the report as “fake news” engineered to create confusion within the party, emphasising that the ratification of state leadership was an internal party process governed by its constitution.

While explaining that INEC would only recognise submissions made through proper channels after due diligence, the party said: “The attention of the national leadership of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has been drawn to a widely circulated statement, titled ‘’Coalition Update: INEC Confirms ADC State Chairmen Nationwide,’’ which purports that the Independent National Electoral Commission has released and validated a list of state party chairmen for ADC across the country.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the best of our knowledge and verification, has issued no such confirmation, neither officially nor unofficially.

“INEC only recognises what the party submits through the appropriate channels after due process. As of today, no such comprehensive list has been submitted or confirmed by INEC.”

The party reiterated its commitment to internal democracy and discipline, advising stakeholders to remain vigilant against misinformation.

Recall that the party is resolving internal tensions, including a leadership tussle after INEC recently recognised former Senate President David Mark as ADC national chairman.

Recently, the court has summoned Mark and the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, over disputes regarding the party’s leadership changes.

However, ADC has denied claims of a court injunction barring INEC from recognising the Mark-led faction, labelling such reports as additional fake news from “desperate political jobbers.”