INEC reports over 4.4m online voter pre-registrations in 4 weeks

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced that over 4.4 million Nigerians have pre-registered online in the ongoing nationwide voter registration exercise.

According to the latest update released by the Commission on Monday, a total of 4,445,505 Nigerians completed their online pre-registration as of Sunday, September 14, 2025 – just four weeks after the exercise commenced on August 18.

National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, who signed the statement, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring seamless and inclusive voter registration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A breakdown of the figures shows that 2,141,294 (48.17%) are male and 2,304,211 (51.83%) are female. The majority of registrants, 2,924,643 (65.79%), fall within the youth bracket of 18–34 years, while 1,112,344 (25.02%) identified as students.

INEC also revealed that the total number of Nigerians who have completed their voter registration, combining both online pre-registration and in-person capture, stood at 509,929 as of Friday, September 12. Of this figure, 229,758 (45.06%) are male and 280,171 (54.94%) are female. Similarly, young people between the ages of 18 and 34 accounted for 378,132 (74.15%), while students made up 196,529 (38.54%) of the total.

The Commission stated that a detailed distribution of the registration statistics by state, gender, age, occupation, and disability has been uploaded to its official website and other platforms for public access.

On developments in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, INEC noted that online voter pre-registration in Abuja would end on Monday, September 15, while in-person registration will continue for the next two weeks at designated centres.

From September 29 to October 8, registration will be devolved to all 62 wards across the FCT, with detailed addresses of centres already published on official platforms.