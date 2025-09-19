Independent Newspaper marks 70th anniversary of free primary education with public lecture, awards

*Akande to Chair Event, Sanwo-Olu, Chief Host

*Tinubu to present posthumous legacy award to Awo, Zik, Bello

As part of Nigeria’s Independence anniversary celebrations, the Independent Newspapers Limited, publishers of Daily Independent, Saturday Independent and Sunday Independent, will on Thursday, October 9, 2025 mark the 70th anniversary of Free Universal Primary Education.

The milestone commemorative event, which will take place at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will be chaired by Chief Bisi Akande, an elder statesman and former Governor of Osun State, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will be the Chief Host.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos by the Managing Director, Independent Newspapers, Mr Steve Omanufeme, the landmark celebration will feature a public lecture to be delivered by a world-renowned scholar, Prof. Barth Nnaji and discussed by Dr Danladi Bako, the Kogunan Sokoto and Otunba Segun Runsewe, OON, at 6:00pm, while a platinum award gala night with a red carpet follows immediately at 7:00pm.

“Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Ahmadu Bello, among other nationalists that led the struggle for Nigeria’s independence, were able to do so because of the armour of education, which they acquired at a huge personal cost. Without education, there would have been no self-government for the country, hence the choice of the 65th Independence anniversary for the commemoration of 70 years of Free Universal Primary Education, a milestone scheme that began in 1955 and set the stage for various free education programmes across the country,” said the statement.

According to Omanufeme, “deserving governors, corporate organizations and distinguished individuals in public and private sectors will receive platinum awards for keeping the light of free primary education glowing in Nigeria while a posthumous legacy award will be presented to Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Ahmadu Bello by President Bola Tinubu, who is the Distinguished Guest of Honour at the high-profile event.”

“Royal fathers of the day are His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife and His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha.

“Also expected at the high-end event are captains of industry in the commanding heights of the economy and global leading lights in all walks of life,” the statement said.