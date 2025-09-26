Increased oil, gas output: Stakeholders urge FG to expand PINL security scope

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Stakeholders from pipeline and crude oil host communities in the Niger Delta have called on the Federal Government to expand the security contract of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), citing its positive impact on oil and gas production.

PINL currently provides surveillance for the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), which traverses Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, and Abia States. At a stakeholders’ engagement held Thursday in Port Harcourt, community leaders attributed the recent rise in oil and gas output to PINL’s operations and its collaboration with host communities.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) recently reported that gas production rose to an average of 7.59 billion standard cubic feet in July, alongside a consistent increase in crude oil production.

President-General of the Orashi People’s Congress, Emeni Ibe, commended PINL for its community engagement efforts, including training and scholarships for youths. “Our area is crisscrossed with several oil pipelines, and in the campaign against vandalism, we have agreed to partner with PINL. With more support from the Federal Government, pipeline vandalism will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Similarly, Ajenkebiokpomaa Orlu from Soku community urged the Federal Government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and PINL to include Soku in the security contract. “Soku hosts the largest gas plant in West Africa, yet we are not part of PINL’s operations. We want inclusion in their scope of work, especially around the Soku oilfield,” he said.

Speaking with journalists, PINL’s General Manager for Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, explained that despite Soku not being under the current TNP contract, the company has extended coverage there using limited resources.

“Soku is a major oil and gas host community, and we have been able to cover them with the support of the people. So far, there has been no incident of vandalism,” Mezeh said.

He added that PINL has expanded into gas surveillance in areas such as Soku, Tombia, Rumuji, Ogba, Abha, and Gbarain, engaging local workers to secure facilities. “Although this is not within our original mandate, we are doing it to support the Federal Government. We therefore call on the Federal Government to formalize and expand our contract to cover these areas,” he stated.

According to Mezeh, the company’s interventions have already contributed to improved gas output, as reflected in recent NUPRC reports.