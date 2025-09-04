Imo monarch honours CANDL boss with chieftaincy title

By Yinka Ajayi

The Managing Director of CANDL Woodworks & Joinery, Oluwabunmi Benson Ajila, has been conferred with the prestigious chieftaincy title of “Nwanne Di Na Mba” by His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Macillinus J.D. Nwaturuocha (Eze Udo V, Nguru Nwekeoha Autonomous Community, Chairman Aboh Mbaise Council of Ndi-Eze, Imo State.

The title “Nwanne Di Na Mba”, which translates to “A Brother in a Foreign Land,” is a profound recognition of kinship and belonging, symbolizing the community’s acceptance of Mr. Ajila not only as a friend but also as a brother and partner in its progress.

“This rare honor,” The company said in a statement, “reflects his philanthropic spirit, his passion for rural economic empowerment, and his dedication to initiatives that uplift lives beyond the business sphere.

“As part of our continued commitment to giving back, CANDL Woodworks & Joinery recently donated a borehole project to the Nguru Nwekeoha Autonomous Community. This contribution provides residents with access to clean and safe water, addressing one of their most essential needs and further strengthening our bond with the people of the community.

“For us at CANDL, impact goes beyond building furniture; it extends to building lives, building resilience, and building lasting change.”

In his acceptance, Mr. Ajila expressed deep gratitude to His Royal Majesty, the council of elders, and the people of Nguru Nwekeoha, noting that this recognition is not about him alone but about the collective work of the entire CANDL team.

According to him, “Our mission has always been to build more than furniture — we build opportunities, empower people, and contribute to the progress of communities. This honor is a call to continue serving with humility, dedication, and love for humanity.”

At CANDL Woodworks & Joinery, we strongly believe that true business success must be matched by social responsibility.

“The conferment of the Nwanne Di Na Mba title is both a recognition of past contributions and an inspiration to do more. We remain committed to expanding our impact, empowering communities, and creating meaningful change that endures for generations.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to His Royal Majesty and the people of Nguru Nwekeoha Autonomous Community for this prestigious honor. Together, we will continue to build not only fine furniture but also a legacy of service, unity, and transformation,” the firm added.