I’m sorry – Sanchez apologises to Chelsea fans after red card in Man Utd clash

Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper #01 Robert Sanchez walks back to the changing room after being shown a red card during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has apologised to his team-mates and fans after being sent off early in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard was shown a red card in the fifth minute for a rash challenge on Bryan Mbeumo just outside the penalty area, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity and leaving the visitors with ten men for almost the entire match.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Sanchez held himself accountable for the loss and expressed his remorse. “On me today guys, big sorry for that, team put a massive effort in the second half but couldn’t get there,” he wrote.

The dismissal saw Sanchez make unwanted history, becoming the earliest Chelsea player ever to be sent off in a Premier League game. Only two other goalkeepers in the competition’s history have been sent off earlier.

Referee Peter Bankes’ decision means the Spain international will serve a one-match suspension.

He will miss Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Lincoln City but is expected to return for next weekend’s Premier League game against his former club Brighton.

