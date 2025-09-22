I’m passionate about using technology to expand opportunities for Africa’s youths – Tosin Ojo

By Kenneth Oboh

Tosin Ojo, a Nigerian mathematician and data professional, has said his passion lies not only in analytics but also in using technology to expand opportunities for Africa’s youth.

Ojo, who built his career as a senior data analyst and author of “Understanding Business Intelligence with Microsoft Power BI”, has spent nearly a decade advancing digital skills and education. Copies of his book have been distributed to Nigerian universities and tech hubs, strengthening the capacity of both students and faculty.

“The ultimate test of technology is not how much it improves profit margins, but how much it improves lives,” Ojo often says, a conviction that led him to establish the Digital Skills and Talent Foundation, where he serves as Executive Director.

In 2022, Ojo coordinated the “STEM for the Future” program in partnership with the US Consulate Lagos, training over 200 young people in data analytics and digital skills. Recognizing the importance of empowering educators, he also pioneered the AI4Teachers initiative, which has so far trained more than 300 teachers and indirectly reached thousands of students.

“Teachers are multipliers,” he explains. “When one teacher learns how to use AI, the ripple effect touches hundreds of students over years.”

Beyond education, Ojo has contributed to the global tech ecosystem, including mentoring professionals and speaking at the Global Azure event in Lagos. His work earned him a nomination as a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), placing him among an exclusive group of global leaders recognized for excellence in data and AI.

He is also a corporate member of the Nigerian Institution of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES), further underscoring his professional recognition in science and engineering.

Through his foundation, publications, and fellowships, Ojo’s initiatives have reached more than 50,000 individuals. He continues to publish career navigation books and articles on data adoption, digital transformation, and youth employability, offering resources for policymakers and graduates alike.

“We can’t solve everything at once,” Ojo admits. “But every youth who gains a digital skill is one step closer to a different future.”

As Africa faces the challenge of creating 230 million digital jobs by 2030, Ojo’s sustained contributions in analytics, education, and innovation highlight the role of local leaders in preparing the continent’s youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.