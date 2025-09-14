I’m literally tired of being single, says Nkechi Blessing Sunday

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed her frustration with being single, admitting it is the longest stretch she has ever been without a relationship.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the actress candidly shared her feelings, saying:

“I am literally tired of being single. This is actually the longest that I have been single. Before, once I leave a relationship, two working days, I don find another relationship.”

She further disclosed that after she made a post about her situation, a follower suggested the reason for her prolonged single status might be because she is not “dating down.”

Nkechi’s revelation has since sparked conversations online, with fans and followers weighing in on her remarks. While some sympathized with her candidness, others offered different perspectives on love, relationships, and the challenges of dating in the limelight.