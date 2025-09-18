I’ll write your condolence letter – Wike reacts to rumours of heart attack

Wike

ABUJA — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that he suffered a heart attack, describing the claims as false and politically motivated.

In a video shared on X handle by his media aide, Lere Olayinka (Aresa 1), Wike mocked those peddling the speculation, saying he wished them “more heart attacks” for spreading baseless stories.

“I hear they have heart attack. God will continue to help them to have heart attack,” Wike said.

The former Rivers State governor, visibly unshaken, went further to taunt his critics, suggesting he was ready to sign their condolence letters when their wishes turned against them.

“It is my prayer I will sign their condolences. It’s my prayer that very soon I will write a letter that we are sorry we loved him but take heart because it’s God that gives and God that has taken,” he added.

Wike condemned the politicisation of false reports, questioning the origin of the claims.

“See the level we are. We play politics with everything. How somebody can sit down and write all kinds of things. Where the person saw me, I don’t know, the hospital he saw me, I don’t know,” he stated.

The rumour of Wike’s ill-health had sparked debate earlier in the week, but his response has now put the speculation to rest.