I’ll use you as scapegoat – Rudeboy to sue X user over defamatory allegations

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy of the defunct duo P-Square, has threatened legal action after a social media user accused him of misconduct involving a domestic worker.

The controversy erupted when photos from the 25th birthday celebration of Rudeboy’s wife, Ivy Ifeoma, circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

An X account, @chubbiedivah, claimed the singer had coerced a household help and suggested the woman was underage at the time.

Then @darkskinnedtemi, self-described feminist, amplified the discussion with critical and damaging remarks.

The post was soon flagged to Rudeboy by members of his fan base.

In a swift and angry reaction the “Reason With Me” hitmaker vowed to find and punish the poster.

He wrote: “I hardly reply, but you see this one @chubbiedivah, if you like go private or leave X, I will find you, I will use every necessary means, power, resources and money.

@chubbiedivah if you like go private , leave X !! I will find you , I will use every necessary means , power , resources and money !!! You will face the law , I will use you to set an example!! (scapegoat )… your only way out is to… pic.twitter.com/kZCR5sGxXP — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) September 24, 2025

“You will face the law, I will use you to set an example, a scapegoat. Your only way out is to leave the surface of this earth and relocate to space. To everyone that brought my attention to her tweet, thank you.”

Shortly after Rudeboy’s response, the account named in the post deactivated its X account, a move that appeared intended to avoid further fallout.

No formal legal action has been announced publicly at the time of filing this report.

