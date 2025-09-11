I’ll leave a lasting legacy, Mutfwang assures Plateau citizens

— Commissions Market, Pledges Priority for Women, Youth Traders

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to empowering women and youth through infrastructure that supports small businesses, as he commissioned the newly constructed Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) Market in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday, Governor Mutfwang described the project as a milestone in the state’s economic development agenda. He emphasized that the market was designed to restore dignity and provide opportunity for Plateau traders, especially displaced women who have endured years of hardship in search of decent trading spaces.

“This market is particularly dear to my heart because it opens up far-reaching opportunities for economic empowerment. Our mothers are the economic pillars of their families. We see your efforts, we value you, and this facility is designed to ease your suffering. Allocation of shops here will give priority to displaced women,” the Governor said.

He commended the General Manager of JMDB, Hart Bankat, and his team for reviving the agency and delivering the project on schedule.

Construction of the market began on July 15, 2024, and it now boasts modern facilities including 165 shops, 16 warehouses, 133 lock-up shops, 15 kiosks, 116 stalls, open spaces for more than 2,000 traders, and a designated motor park. Trader associations have also requested office spaces, which have been approved.

Governor Mutfwang noted that the initiative aligns with the Greater Jos Master Plan, a comprehensive framework for transforming the capital into a modern, livable, and sustainable city. He assured that more neighbourhood markets are planned across the state, including those in Kugiya, Jos Main Market, Mararaban Jama’a, Shendam, Mangu, and Bassa.

“What is a legacy if it doesn’t leave an imprint in the hearts of the people?” the Governor asked, stressing that his administration’s focus goes beyond physical structures to transforming lives.

“By the time we leave office, we want to be remembered for building a legacy of empowerment, development, and economic resilience,” he stated.

In his remarks, Bankat praised the Governor’s support under the Time Is Now agenda, acknowledged stakeholders’ contributions, and disclosed that Phase Two of the project will soon commence, with land already donated by residents for expansion.

Cutting the tape to officially declare the market open, Governor Mutfwang urged traders and community members to take ownership of the facility.

“A prosperous Plateau is a peaceful Plateau. This is your market—protect it, grow with it, and let it transform your lives,” he said.