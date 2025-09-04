Ile-Ife to host world leaders, monarchs, as Ooni marks 10th anniversary

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The ancient city of Ile-Ife would host world leaders, as well as traditional rulers across Africa as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, celebrates the 10th anniversary of ascending the throne.

The anniversary event schedule to hold over eight days is themed: Ten Years of Ase: A Reign Of Peace, Culture and Unity” and according to the organising committee will feature a blend of cultural displays, religious rites, academic conferences, and socio-economic summits designed to reflect the Ooni’s decade of impactful reign.

Speaking at a press conference heralding the anniversary, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi, stressed that the anniversary is not just a celebration of Oba Ogunwusi’s enthronement, but also a reflection of his contributions to peace-building, youth empowerment, cultural diplomacy, and national development.

She said, “the Ooni of Ife, universally recognized as the spiritual leader of the Yoruba race and one of Africa’s most revered monarchs, has spent the past decade redefining traditional leadership for a modern era. His reign has become a beacon of peace, cultural preservation, and socio-economic advancement, restoring ile-Ife as the undisputed cradle of Yoruba civilization and the spiritual heart of Africa.

“Since ascending the throne in 2015, Arole Oduduwa has consistently championed initiatives that have touched lives both within Nigeria and across the diaspora. As a custodian of Yoruba culture, he has played a pivotal role in cultural diplomacy and Pan-African unity, serving as a bridge between Africa and her diaspora. Through his outreach, communities in the Americas and the Caribbean who trace their lineage to Yoruba heritage have strengthened their bonds with the motherland.

“The festival will attract world leaders, royalty, cultural icons, scholars, and tourists, transforming Ile-Ife into the epicenter of African heritage and global unity for one historic week.”

While unveiling numerous activities of the anniversary, a representative of Slowe Ganzi International, Bonike Thomas-Ojo, said it will feature a blend of cultural displays, religious rites, academic conferences, documentaries designed to reflect the Ooni’s decade of impactful reign.

She added that the anniversary will climax with a grand royal banquet, where visiting dignitaries from across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas will honor the foremost Yoruba monarch.