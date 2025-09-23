Ikoyi Diamond Lions club marks literacy day with school supplies drive

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos Ikoyi Diamond Lions Club has called for stronger investment in literacy and digital education as Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark International Literacy Day.



Speaking at a service activity held on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at St. George’s Boys and Girls Nursery and Primary School, Ikoyi, the club said equipping children with the skills to read, write, and use technology was crucial to preparing them for the demands of the modern world.



Describing literacy as a gateway to empowerment, Chartered President of the club, Lion Ladipo Lewis, said:



“In this Alpha Era, where knowledge is a cornerstone of progress, the power of reading and writing cannot be overstated. Literacy unlocks doors to opportunity, fosters critical thinking, and enables individuals to navigate and shape our rapidly evolving world.”

The club distributed school bags, notebooks, textbooks, and writing materials to pupils, with priority given to outstanding learners and those from less privileged backgrounds.



Urging pupils to take education seriously, Immediate Past President and Guiding Lion of the club, Lion Doris Lewis, said no child should be left behind.



According to her, “This is the cradle. It starts from primary school. Today we were able to enlighten them, even on Artificial Intelligence, and reminded them that while AI can assist, it must never replace learning.”



Chairperson of International Literacy Day, Lion Amaka Ihedi, who coordinated the outreach, said the exercise formed part of the club’s humanitarian service.



“We give back to our community through schools, hospitals, and support for people living with disabilities. Today we are giving learning materials to encourage pupils, especially those whose parents cannot afford them,” she explained.



She also appealed to the government to assist indigent families by reducing school fees and ensuring out-of-school children are brought back into classrooms.

Head Teacher of St. George’s Boys and Girls Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Lawal Khadyat Bolarinwa, commended the gesture, describing it as timely.



“I am very excited because this is my first experience in this school, and I am happy about the support given to the pupils. I wish the club the best and pray God continues to bless them,” she said.



International Literacy Day is marked globally every September 8. The 2025 theme, “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era,” highlights the need for societies to adapt traditional reading and writing skills to meet digital challenges.