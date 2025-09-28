Ikem returns as C’River PDP chairman after peaceful congress in Calabar

…INEC, DSS Observe

…Congress Legitimate, Binding — Sen. Jarigbe

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Venatius Ikem Esq has been re-elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State after a peaceful congress in Calabar.

The congress, held at the Venetian Arena under tight security, drew over 1,500 accredited delegates from the 18 local government areas and produced a new state executive expected to reposition the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise was supervised by representatives of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), while officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Cross River INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Johnson Alalibo, observed proceedings.

Announcing the results, the returning officer, Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri, confirmed that 39 party positions were filled through the ballot, with Ikem securing 1,501 delegate votes to return as chairman. Other offices, including Deputy Chairman, State Secretary, Treasurer, Women Leader, and Youth Leader, were also filled.

In his acceptance speech, Ikem praised the process as a demonstration of the PDP’s internal democracy.

“We had a full house of delegates, a proper panel duly certified by the NWC, and everything was done with accountability and transparency. The PDP still has huge momentum in our state, and the future is bright,” he said.

He urged members to unite behind the new executive, stressing: “Victory is the ultimate. This new executive will rethink our vision, correct our mistakes, and move forward stronger.”

Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North, described the exercise as “legitimate and binding,” adding that it was conducted in line with the PDP constitution and decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“It was calm, organized, and cannot be challenged. We have chosen competent people to run our party ahead of 2027, and we are good to go,” Jarigbe stated.

The congress also attracted key PDP leaders, including Senator Sandy Onor, Hon. Godwin Offiono, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, Rt. Hon. Eta Mbora, and former Deputy Governor Effiom Cobham.