Ikeja Metro Lions Club advocates early detection of childhood cancer

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Ikeja Metro Lions Club recently organised a seminar for community members, especially mothers, focused on early detection of childhood cancer.

The event included health lectures on early detection and prevention, a road walk to raise awareness about childhood cancer, and the donation of medical supplies to the Oregun Primary Health Care Centre to assist children and families in the community.

President of the Ikeja Metro Lions Club, Lion Adetola Johnson, emphasised that the seminar, themed “Give Hope, Fight Cancer,” aimed to raise awareness about childhood cancer, its causes, and ways to prevent or manage it.

Johnson stated, “Our core focus is to create awareness about the dangers of childhood cancer. As we learned, the percentage of cancer cases that are cured in developed countries is significantly higher—around 80%—compared to only 20% in developing countries. This highlights the need for awareness and sensitisation, as early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer.”

She added, “We donated several items to the Oregun Primary Health Care Centre, including mattresses, bedsheets, a large pedal bin, a timer, an infrared digital thermometer, a stethoscope, and medical kits.”

The District Governor, Lion Kemi Eribake Abimbola, commended the Ikeja Metro Lions Club for its efforts. She explained, “Our global focus is on childhood cancer. We are committed to ensuring that mothers understand the importance of detecting childhood cancer as early as possible. With the expertise brought in and feedback from the mothers, we believe there is now a better understanding of childhood cancer.”

The special guest speaker at the seminar, Dr Tolu Taiwo, addressed the topic “Give Hope, Fight Cancer.” He outlined various types of childhood cancer, including leukaemia, brain and spinal cord cancer, lymphomas, neuroblastoma, and Wilms’ tumour. He emphasised that although childhood cancer is rare, it requires specialised treatment.

Dr Taiwo advised parents, particularly mothers, to closely monitor their children for symptoms such as weight loss, high fever, and loss of appetite. “While these symptoms may not necessarily indicate cancer, it is important for parents to seek immediate medical advice if they notice any unusual signs. Early detection remains the key to addressing cancer effectively,” he stated.

The Ambassador for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness activities, Lion Oriazowan John, urged everyone to work together to ensure better lives for children. He noted that this can be achieved by encouraging healthy eating habits and promoting physical activity to support their physical and mental well-being.

Oriazowan remarked, “Childhood cancer is a devastating disease that impacts not only the child but also their family and loved ones. Let us unite to support these young warriors and their families, as every child deserves a chance to grow up.”

Meanwhile, the management of Oregun Primary Healthcare Centre expressed delight over the donations and called for more support from stakeholders.

A participant, Joy Odichika Ugo, expressed her gratitude, saying, “I feel enlightened and grateful because I previously only knew about adult cancer. I never realised that children could also have cancer. Thank you to the Ikeja Metro Lions Club for hosting this event and to the invited doctor for detailing the possible causes and ways to prevent or treat cancer in children.”

The event was attended by Second Vice District Governor Lion Phina Origho PMJF NLCF, District Administrator Lion Adedeji Olukokun PMJF NLCF, and other Lions leaders.