Ikeja Alausa Rotary set to train 300 persons in digital skills

Stella Arukwe flanked by members of her executives and others at the installation ceremony in Lagos, recently.

By Josephine Agbonkhese

No fewer than 300 persons between the ages of nine and 20 will be trained in digital and STEM skills within the next one year in Lagos, the President, Rotary Club of Ikeja Alausa, Stella Arukwe, has said.

Disclosing this while reeling out plans for the year 2025/2026 during her installation ceremony in Lagos as 5th President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja Alausa, alongside her executives, recently, Arukwe said hundreds of other youths will also be trained in vocational skills such as fashion and designing, carpentry, catering, shoe making and solar installation while 50 women-owned startups will be empowered with funds for the purchase of equipment.

In addition, over 300 students will receive free eyeglasses while a vehicle equipped with first aid will be donated to one of the primary healthcare centres within the club’s jurisdiction.

Other areas of focus are healthcare, eradication of polio, provision of potable water, distribution of 300 school bags and uniforms, renovation of ICT and vocational centres at Olusosun Primary School, to mention but few.

Explaining that the focus on young people and women was informed by the belief that families, communities and the world become transformed when young minds are rightly invested in, Arukwe said the new Rotary year themed ‘Echoes of Hope’ will witness a redefined focus on the next generation of leaders in every way possible.

Speaking, chairman at the occasion, Dr Augustine Onwumere, Chairman/Founder, Property World Africa Network, PWAN Group, in addition to an instant financial donation to the proposed empowerment project, announced the donation of PWAN’s training centres on Lekki-Epe Expressway, in PortHarcourt, Enugu and Abuja, for use by the Rotary Club of Ikeja Alausa for its proposed empowerment programmes.

The event featured the conferment of awards on distinguished personalities and organisations including Tokunboh Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment & Water Resources; Shalina Healthcare; Felix Eribo, Executive Director, Master Energy Group; Dr Olalekan Olumuyiwa Fadolapo, DG, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria; Comrade Akeem Olalekan Dauda, Chairman, Ikeja Local Government; Moyosore Adebanjo, Chairman, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos State; Barr.(Mrs) Patience Dappa, GMD, Masters Energy Group; and Lanre Adedoyin, Governor, Rotary District 9112; and Dr Onwumere among others.

Among dignitaries also present were Barr. Melvin Obadan, newly-installed Vice President, Rotray Club of Ikeja Alausa; and HRM Ekorian (Dr.)Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola, Ikudoro 1, Olu of Oregun Kingdom, Ikeja, Lagos.