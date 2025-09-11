…Ijoba Na Danku signs Vyk Mila to MSN Gang as New Investor Acquires 43% Stake in Label

Respected Nigerian music executive and promoter, Ijoba Na Danku, has officially signed fast-rising Afrobeat sensation Vyk Mila to the MSN Gang; in a multi-million naira deal, marking the start of what promises to be a game-changing partnership in Nigeria’s Afrobeat scene.

Born Victor Oluwagbemi Ogidan, the Nigerian-American star known as Vyk Mila is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated EP SURAH 93 on 20th September 2025, a project that beautifully merges his Lagos street roots with his American hustle and global influences. With his signing to MSN Gang, Viky Mila is poised to cement his place as one of the new voices to watch in contemporary African music.

Speaking on the new signing, Danku expressed excitement about the journey ahead. “This is a very special signing for me because Vyk Mila represents everything Afrobeat is becoming; he’s authentic, global, and rooted in culture. Working with him is not just business, it’s destiny. His music carries both the raw spirit of Nigeria and the refined grind of America. MSN Gang is proud to be the home where that sound will grow and conquer,” he said.

Vyk Mila’s career has been one of passion and persistence. From his early days as a church drummer and high school rap battle champion, to producing beats in the U.S. and collaborating with heavyweights like Barry Jhay and Goya Menor, his sound has evolved into a unique blend of African rhythm and international flair. His earlier works enjoyed heavy rotation on platforms like MTV, HipTV, and Trace, while his collaborations with producers such as Puffy Tee have positioned him among the most promising acts of his generation.

Beyond music, Vyk Mila is a versatile creative with a background in economics, film, and production, aiming to build an entertainment empire that spans across music, podcasts, and reality television. With SURAH 93 set for release on September 10, 2025, and a confirmed performance at Felabration Festival in Lagos this October, the artist is ready to showcase his new sound to the world.

With Ijoba Na Danku’s influence and MSN Gang’s powerhouse backing, Vyk Mila is on track to bring Afrobeat to new heights, connecting cultures and generations through his story and sound.