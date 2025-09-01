IIfeyinwa Mogekwu named Supreme Semolina ambassador

Supreme Semolina, one of Nigeria’s most trusted kitchen staples, has announced the appointment of Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, a food content creator and media personality behind Ify’s Kitchen, as its new brand ambassador.

Ify Mogekwu is more than a food content creator; she is a globally recognized culinary consultant, educator, and award-winning food entrepreneur. With a digital audience of over 7 million followers, two consecutive GAGE Awards for Food Vlogger of the Year (2023 & 2024), and recognition as a YouTube Black Voices Creator, she continues to set the pace for food innovation and storytelling in Nigeria and beyond.

Earlier this year, Ify became one of the first Nigerian creators to speak at the Cannes Film Festival, further cementing her status as a respected global culinary voice.

Speaking at the unveiling event, Nitin Mehta, Managing Director at CFM, stated: “This is more than a brand endorsement, it’s a meaningful alliance. Ify’s voice brings authenticity, and her influence helps us connect with consumers in powerful ways.”

This collaboration builds on the successful relaunch of Supreme Semolina in late 2024. The refreshed product now offers an improved texture, longer shelf life, and a better cooking experience. Since its debut in 2004, Supreme Semolina has been a kitchen staple, and these recent updates, including better fortification and new packaging, are designed to meet modern consumer needs.

This collaboration opens an exciting new chapter in her journey as one of Nigeria’s most inspiring food storytellers