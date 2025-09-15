IGP appoints SP Abimbola Adebisi as Lagos Police spokesperson

By Efe Onodjae

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Abimbola Adebisi as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State Command.

Adebisi assumes duty with years of academic, professional, and operational experience.

She holds a degree in English Language and Literature from Tai Solarin University of Education, and a Master’s degree in English Language from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Her professional training includes certifications in Human Rights, Human Psychology, Conflict Management, and Child Protection from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Accra, Ghana. She also attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

Adebisi is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and belongs to international bodies such as the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Before her posting to Lagos, she served as Staff Officer to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, and Personal Assistant to the Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit (SPU). She was most recently the Police Public Relations Liaison Officer at the SPU, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Lagos Command expressed confidence that Adebisi would strengthen existing relations between the police, the media, and residents of the state in line with the vision of the IGP.