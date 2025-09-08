IGP appoints ACP Dolapo Badmos Nigeria Police rep to UN

By Esther Onyegbula

The Inspector General of Police, I-GP Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dolapo Badmos as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Permanent Mission’s Representative to the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The deployment, according to the Force Headquarters, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s engagement in international law enforcement and global security affairs.

Before her new assignment, ACP Badmos served as Assistant Commissioner of Police in Federal Operations at the Department of Force Intelligence, Abuja.

She has held several operational and administrative positions but is best known for her outstanding tenure as Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State Command and Zone 2 Command, where she was lauded for her professionalism and media-friendly approach.