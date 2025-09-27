Ignore El-Rufai, focus on reforms – Ogba urges Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Victor Ogba, has urged President Bola Tinubu to remain focused on his economic reforms and not be distracted by remarks from former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Ogba, who is also President of the Movement for National Transformation (MNT), said disagreements within the political space were expected but should not shift attention from governance.

According to him, “the President should not be distracted by comments or criticisms that do not reflect the collective will of Nigerians.”

He referenced former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s memoir, My Watch, where Obasanjo reflected on El-Rufai’s political style, saying leaders must always weigh loyalty and consistency in public service.

Ogba maintained that recent criticisms of the President were, in his view, expressions of personal frustration rather than issues driven by the national interest.

“The focus should be on nation-building, not personal grievances. What Nigerians want to see is progress in the economy and unity across the country,” he said.

The APC chieftain also noted that El-Rufai’s time in office remained a subject of debate in Kaduna, urging Nigerians to judge leaders by the outcomes of their service.

He commended President Tinubu for what he described as ‘bold economic reforms’ and said these steps would continue to attract public support despite disagreements.

“Nigerians will stand with the President because there are visible achievements already taking shape. The task now is to consolidate on these gains and keep moving forward,” Ogba said.