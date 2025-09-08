Igbo women call for inquiry into regional security operations

…Urge Action Over Insecurity in South East

By Steve Okoh

The Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) has called for an independent inquiry into the operations of regional security outfits in parts of the South East, and urged federal and state authorities to take urgent steps to address rising insecurity in the region.

In a statement issued on Monday by National President Lolo Nneka Chimezie, the group said it was particularly concerned about reports of killings, disappearances and forced relocations in some communities, and called for swift, transparent investigations.

“We want a clear account of security arrangements and operations in our communities,” the statement said. “Where there are gaps, they must be addressed; where there is wrongdoing, those responsible should be identified and held to account.”

The IWA expressed alarm at the social and economic impact of the insecurity, saying many families had been displaced and local businesses disrupted. The group urged security agencies to step up protection for residents and to work with community leaders to restore safety and confidence.

The women also condemned attacks on Igbo people wherever they occur and appealed for calm, dialogue and constructive intervention by political and traditional leaders. They warned that continued instability would drive more young people from the region and damage long-term development prospects.

The IWA called on government authorities to launch independent probes, improve community policing and provide support for affected families while urging civil society and other stakeholders to help foster peace and reconciliation across the South East.