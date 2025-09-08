Igbo-Ologun community gets new Baale, Balogun-Onikoyi, Iyalode

By Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

The ancient traditions of Iwa and Apapa Kingdoms were re-enacted on Saturday, September 6, 2025, as three new chiefs were formally capped in the Igbo-Ologun Community, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The ceremony, held with pomp and pageantry, saw the installation of a Baale, Balogun-Onikoyi and Iyalode, in what was described as a landmark event in the cultural history of the kingdom.

Presiding over the occasion, His Royal Majesty, Oba Moroof Atanda Oyekunle Amodu Tijani Oluwa (Amore III), the Olu of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom, said the conferment of the titles was to appoint trusted overseers for his domain.

Oba Tijani Oluwa expressed gratitude that the appointments were made in his lifetime, stressing that the recipients were chosen based on merit. He recalled the long history of the Iwa and Apapa Kingdom, noting that it has remained in his family’s custody since colonial times.

Alhaji Tajudeen Olatubosun Sule Oluwa, Personal Assistant to the monarch, explained that the capping represented more than tradition, describing it as a reaffirmation of cultural heritage and continuity.

According to him, “The capping of Baales, Baloguns and Iyalodes by HRM Oba Tijani Oluwa (Amore III) is significant because it reflects the transfer of responsibility to custodians of tradition. It is both a symbol of continuity and the uniqueness of our traditional institutions in modern society.”

Also speaking, the Crown Prince, Prince Olaseni Oluwa, reiterated that the Oluwa family remains the rightful custodian of the domain, urging members of the community to reject impostors.

The newly installed chiefs pledged to uphold their responsibilities and work to preserve the values of the community.

The occasion drew traditional rulers from Igbologun and neighbouring communities, as well as dignitaries from across Lagos, highlighting the enduring relevance of cultural institutions in promoting unity and identity.

With music, dance and colourful cultural displays, the event underscored the sacred duties tied to the chieftaincy titles, marking it as a memorable moment in the history of the Iwa and Apapa Kingdom.