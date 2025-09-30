Igbo group calls for more economic Dev, youth employment in South East

By Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

The Igbo Professional & Economic Development Association (IPEDA) has called for the establishment of a forum to unite Igbo sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora towards building a strong and sustainable economic base for the South East.

The group noted that the prevailing economic situation in Nigeria has left many citizens, particularly in Igbo land, discontent and disillusioned, stressing the need for a collective response to change the narrative.

Speaking in Enugu, IPEDA President, Obinna Okafor, outlined the association’s objectives, which include harnessing Igbo talents, resources, and networks to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities for young people in the region.

He said: “One of our key goals is to galvanize Igbo businessmen, women, investors, and friends to invest in Igbo land in line with the ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ creed. This will ensure prosperity and sustainable development in our homeland. We also aim to enhance the skills and knowledge of Igbos globally and transfer them to our brothers and sisters back home.”

Okafor added that with such initiatives, the world will better appreciate the industrious nature of the Igbo people.

“It is our fervent belief that IPEDA will bring about positive change and innovation not only to Igbo land but to the world at large as we work for a better and more inclusive future,” he stated.