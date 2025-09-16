IFIWEREXYZ partners UYOTA on 2026 annual peace concert

Fatima Salihu, Publicity Secretary, UYOTA

By Josephine Agbonkhese

IFIWEREXYZ, organisers of the Annual Peace Concert and Conservation, has announced the appointment of Uplifting Youths Through Agriculture, UYOTA, as official partner for its forthcoming 4th Annual Peace Concert and Conservation scheduled to take place from June 4-7, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

According to the organisers in a statement signed by Cornelius Ani, Director, IFIWEREXYZ, the partnership was informed by UYOTA’s proven track record and expertise in youth and agric engagement across Africa.

Themed ‘Africa for USA’ with special focus on ‘Youth Engagement for Peace and Food Sufficiency in Africa’, this year’s event, Ani said, will specially feature a global peace and food security youth exchange programme tagged ‘One Youth, One Mentor for Peace and Food Sufficiency in Africa’.

Speaking following the announcement, Founder and President, UYOTA, Princess Afoma Ojei-Adigwe, commended the organisers of the concert for their global efforts in upholding peace and food security in Africa and around the world.

Meanwhile, ahead of its forthcoming African Youths in Agribusiness Summit 2025 scheduled for 16th – 23rd November, 2025 in Abuja, UYOTA has, on its part, announced the opening of its portal for young Africans to apply for the ‘One Youth, One Mentor for Peace and Food Sufficiency in Africa’ global exchange program.

The exchange program, according to Fatima Salihu, Publicity Secretary, UYOTA, is an offshoot of the organisation’s partnership with IFIWEREXYZ.

“If selected, you will proudly represent Africa in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from 4th – 7th June 2026, where you’ll: join a Farm Tour, visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation, take part in the Peace and Youth Conversation, celebrate at the Global Peace Concert, network, enjoy a premiere movie screening and tour the Delta Flight Museum amongst other activities.

“This is more than an event—it’s a movement. A movement to amplify youth voices, strengthen peace, ensure food security, and empower the next generation of African leaders,” Salihu said.