ICC urged to probe Sudan war crimes

By Dickson Omobola

Rights group, Sudanese Coalition for Human Rights, has urged the International Criminal Court, ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, to open a comprehensive investigation into the Sudan war and hold those responsible for human rights crimes accountable.

The demand was made in a lawsuit filed with the ICC against some senior Sudanese leaders on September 26.

The group also lodged a formal complaint with the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, calling for investigations into institutions suspected of culpability.

They argued that continued international silence would foster impunity and endanger civilians.

Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Sudan in April 2023, there has been widespread international condemnation following reports of human rights violations and alleged crimes documented by prominent organisations such as Human Rights Watch.

Over the years, several international legal proceedings have been initiated against individuals accused of involvement, primarily through ICC investigations, human rights complaints, and economic sanctions applied as part of international pressure.

The most prominent international inquiries have come from the ICC, which has been investigating alleged crimes in Darfur, a region in West Sudan, pursuant to a United Nations Security Council resolution.

In July 2023, an ICC prosecutor claimed that there was evidence suggesting war crimes and crimes against humanity by militias.

In January 2024, the prosecutor further reported that ethnic killings and mass rape in West Darfur were widespread.

By July, the court reported to the Security Council on the continuation of these alleged crimes, with a focus on violations of international humanitarian law.

In January, the US Treasury Department imposed personal sanctions on certain individuals under Executive Order 14098, alleging they violated international humanitarian law and refused to negotiate, thus disrupting international financial operations.