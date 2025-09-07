Ibrahim Chatta lost godson, not biological son – Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has cleared the air on reports surrounding fellow actor Ibrahim Chatta’s recent bereavement.

Over the weekend, several media outlets reported that Chatta had lost his biological son following a post he shared on Instagram.

“Inna liLlahi wa inna ileyhi rajiun. Ya Allah, You are the Knower of all things Rest on Dear Son. Champ,” Chatta had written in the post.

However, Aiyeola, in a statement via her verified Instagram handle on Sunday explained that the actor did not lose his biological child but rather a godson, who was also like a son to him.

“Ibrahim Chatta didn’t lose his biological son but a godson who is also like a son to him.

“May his pure soul continue to rest peacefully… It’s been an extremely emotional ride so far. God have mercy,” she wrote.

The actress offered prayers for strength and comfort for the bereaved family, urging compassion during the difficult period.

