Ibori felicitates Ladoja on 81st birthday, Olubadan coronation

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has extended warm felicitations to the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on the occasion of his 81st birthday, which comes up on Thursday.

In a statement personally signed, Ibori also congratulated Ladoja on his installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, scheduled to hold in the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, September 26.

Describing Ladoja’s life as one of grace divinely orchestrated by God for the service of humanity, Ibori noted that the former Oyo State governor remained a man of principle and unwavering dedication to justice.

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate His Excellency, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on the auspicious occasion of his 81st birthday as well as his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Ibori stated.

“Ladoja’s story is that of a man favoured by God. A highly principled statesman, he is a dogged fighter for justice, equity and fairness. In all his political travails, he was patient but resolute in his determination to prevail.

His coronation is a reminder of his commitment to the truth in the sacred tradition and process.”

Ibori prayed that Oba Ladoja’s reign would usher in peace, progress, and development—not only for Ibadanland, but also for the entire South-West and Nigeria as a whole.