Ibom Air flight returns to Abuja after passenger suffers medical emergency

By Nnasom David

An Ibom Air flight from Abuja to Lagos was forced to return to base on Monday after a female passenger suffered a medical emergency shortly after take-off.

The incident occurred aboard Flight 561, which had departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. According to the airline, the Senior Cabin Crew Member (SCCM) had earlier been informed of a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM) travelling with her family.

Shortly after departure, the passenger’s condition deteriorated, prompting the crew to initiate emergency procedures. A public call for medical personnel onboard yielded no response, leaving the cabin crew to administer oxygen, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and other first-aid measures.

Eyewitnesses said the crew applied the DRABCDE protocol — Danger, Response, Airway, Breathing, Circulation, Disability, and Exposure — in line with global aviation safety standards. The passenger, who initially had no detectable pulse or breathing, was moved to the galley area where CPR and oxygen administration were carried out.

With the situation worsening, the captain made the decision to return to Abuja. Crew members took turns performing CPR until the aircraft landed safely. On arrival, the passenger — who had been successfully resuscitated — was handed over to the airport’s emergency medical response team. She was reported to be stable at the time of transfer, with both pulse and breathing restored.

Ibom Air confirmed that once the passenger was evacuated for further care, the flight was later turned around and continued its journey to Lagos. The airline commended the professionalism of its crew and the prompt intervention of the airport’s medical team.