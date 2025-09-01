Ibas swears in 23 new LG council chairmen

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

… Charges them on security, good governance

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.), has sworn in the 23 newly elected Local Government Chairmen, urging them to shun self-interest and embrace transparent, accountable, and reform-driven leadership.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, marks a key milestone in the state’s return to full democratic governance after months of political turbulence that led to federal intervention.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on March 18 declared emergency rule in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Ordu, and the entire House of Assembly in response to the prolonged political crisis that nearly crippled governance.

“This victory is not a prize to be enjoyed. It is a burden to be carried. It is not an entitlement, but a duty. It is not a call to self-interest, but to selfless service,” Ibas told the new chairmen in his inaugural charge.

He emphasized that leadership must move beyond the politics of patronage and focus on delivering measurable services that improve the lives of citizens at the grassroots.

Ibas commended the peaceful conduct of the August 30, 2025, Local Government elections, describing it as a decisive step towards reinstating constitutional order and a testament to the resilience of Rivers people.

“You proved that democracy belongs to the people, that power must flow from the consent of the governed, and that no obstacle can weaken the resolve of a united citizenry,” he said, praising both the electorate and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for what he called a credible and rancor-free process.

Outlining priorities for the new council bosses, Ibas tasked them to: Familiarize themselves with the Constitution and statutes guiding the local government system. Make peace and security a priority by working with traditional rulers, security agencies, and community leaders.Strengthen local economies through support for small businesses, infrastructure upgrades, and investments in education.

“Without peace, there can be no progress,” he cautioned.

The Sole Administrator also highlighted the ongoing biometric enrollment of local government staff as a critical reform and urged the chairmen to support the process for effective planning and payroll management.

He further expressed gratitude to the outgoing Council Administrators for their contributions during what he described as a critical period in the state’s history.

With the swearing-in of the 23 chairmen, Rivers State takes a definitive step toward the restoration of democratic governance and the reinforcement of grassroots legitimacy.