Fubara thanks Tinubu, Wike over return of peace, stability to Rivers

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike for their roles in restoring peace and stability to the state.

Fubara made the remarks while addressing his followers at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, shortly after returning from the suspension imposed by President Tinubu.

Upon his arrival, the governor was welcomed by a large crowd of jubilant supporters who gathered to celebrate his return.

He thanked them and the people of Rivers State for their unwavering support and solidarity during the period of his suspension.

“I appreciate everyone who gave support to bring normalcy back to Rivers State. I know everybody wants to hear something from me. In fact, I expected it when I landed. I won’t take President Tinubu’s kindness for granted,” Fubara said.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to both President Tinubu and former Governor Nyesom Wike, Fubara credited their roles in restoring peace and stability in Rivers State.

“I thank and deeply appreciate our father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his timely intervention and unwavering dedication to ensuring peace and stability in our state. I also extend my gratitude to our leader, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, for his commitment to the prompt resolution of this political impasse in the state,” Fubara said.

Emphasising the importance of unity and reconciliation, Fubara added: “There remain ample opportunities for necessary adjustments, reconciliation, and inclusiveness. Let us remember the saying: the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war.”

“This is a moment for a fresh beginning. Let us work together with renewed hope and determination to build a stronger and more peaceful Rivers State, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he said.

Reflecting on the achievements of his administration despite the recent turbulence, the governor highlighted key milestones.

“Despite the turbulence, we acknowledge the credible milestones our administration has achieved in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other key sectors over the last two years. Our immediate responsibility now is to return to the path of governance and development, completing the projects we started, reviving our economy, protecting lives and property, and improving the wellbeing of all Rivers people,” Fubara stated.

