I will hand over to Anambra Central after my tenure — Soludo

Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has said he will hand over power to a governor from Anambra Central Senatorial District at the end of his tenure, stressing that zoning of the governorship seat among the three senatorial districts has become an established practice in the state.

Soludo made the remark during an endorsement rally for his re-election bid and the return of Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, a former member of the House of Representatives, to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area.

He explained that the zoning arrangement, which began with Anambra North, was followed by Anambra South, where he hails from, and will, after his tenure, move to Anambra Central.

While welcoming Ibezi back to APGA, the governor described the party as the political identity of the state.

“Anambra is APGA, and APGA is synonymous with Anambra,” he said.

Soludo noted that his re-election campaign has grown into a grassroots movement, with communities independently organizing endorsement rallies.

“We are going round the state welcoming major people back into the fold. APGA has never been more united and stronger than it is today,” he added.

Expressing confidence of victory for APGA across the state’s 5,720 polling units and 326 political wards, Soludo urged voters in Idemili North—known for its large voter population but low turnout—to reverse the trend in the November 8 election.

He also assured residents that ongoing development projects in the area would be sustained.

Secretary to the State Government and Director General of the Soludo–Ibezim Campaign Organization, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, highlighted some of the governor’s projects in Idemili, including the construction of two smart schools and recruitment of teachers.

APGA National Chairman, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, and State Chairman, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, also welcomed Ibezi back into the party, saying his return further strengthens APGA’s dominance in the area.

Several government officials and community leaders, including the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma; Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor; Special Adviser on Youths, Dr. Nelson Omenugha; Mayor of Idemili North, Mr. Stanley Nkwoka; Mayor of Idemili South, Mrs. Amaka Obi; and others, pledged their support for Soludo’s re-election.

At the event, community members presented a ₦20 million cheque in support of the governor’s campaign.