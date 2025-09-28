‘I thought I would be married by age 40’ – Don Jazzy

Nigerian music executive and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy has shared his thought on what he believes he may have lost while pursuing success in the music industry.

Speaking on the Echo Podcast, the 42-year-old was asked what part of himself he had to let go in the process of becoming a music tycoon.

In response, Don Jazzy admitted that marriage might be the one thing he did not see coming.

He also revealed what he thinks he could have become if he was not a music executive

“I would have been in the music industry still, or probably an influencer.

“I never thought I would be 40 something and not be married, maybe I lost that one. If it comes it comes, if it does not come, I am totally fine,” he said.

The producer, who has built a reputation for discovering and nurturing some of Nigeria’s biggest stars including Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Ayra Starr, stressed that he remains fulfilled with his career achievements despite the trade-off.

Don Jazzy’s remarks have since sparked fresh conversations online about the balance between personal life and professional ambition, especially in the entertainment industry.

