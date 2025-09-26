‘I stay late in office to fill the gap of my wife’s death’, Gov Eno reflects

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

•As Akpabio, Uzodinma, others joins one year memorial of Mrs Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State yesterday shared the deep emotional tale of losing his wife, Pastor Mrs. Patience Eno, revealing that he had been spending long hours—often past midnight—in his office since her demise.

He said the pain of her absence is lifelong, and with no one left to persuade him to come home to her warm embrace, work has become both a refuge and a reminder.

Eno spoke during a solemn memorial gathering in Uyo to mark one year since the passing of Mrs. Eno, who died on September 26, 2024.

The event was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as well as the wives of the Governors of Lagos, Enugu, and Imo States, among other dignitaries.

Fighting back tears, Eno said, “I couldn’t have married a better woman. She always made excuses for me before the children. She knew how to manage the home. She was the pillar of our family. We built our life from nothing—and she was there every step of the way. I miss her deeply. When I stay in the office till midnight, it’s not because I love work too much. It’s just to fill the gap, to soldier on. There’s no one left to call me and say, ‘UB, this work won’t finish today. Come back home. I’m waiting. And don’t come and tell me you don’t have energy oo.’ In 40 years of our relationship, no one ever had to mediate between us. So yes, there’s a gap—but it feels like she just traveled.”

He added that he often feels her presence, recalling how he sensed her spirit guiding him to pick the suit he wore for his Ph.D. graduation at the University of Uyo last November.

Speaking on behalf of President Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Akpabio commended the governor and his family for continuing Mrs. Eno’s legacy:

“Despite the sad loss, you have carried on her ministry of peace and unification. No price is too much to pay for peace. She will be remembered not just as your beloved wife, but as the woman who encouraged you to unite Akwa Ibom—bringing together all the political players, even the ‘mugus’ and the caterpillars.”

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, speaking on behalf of the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, and the wives of all state governors, described Mrs. Eno as: “A woman we admired deeply and learned so much from in such a short time. She was full of humility, a mentor par excellence, a pastor, family-oriented, a fighter, and full of humor. She was truly a gift to humanity. She came, she saw, she conquered.”

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, described Mrs. Eno as:

“Eligible for sainthood through her charity and philanthropy. She was peace-loving, enterprising, and clearly on an errand from God—one she fulfilled with grace.”

In his memorial sermon, Rev. Simeon Afolabi, a longtime friend of the family, described Mrs. Eno as a virtuous woman who was kind to all. He urged Governor Eno and the people of Akwa Ibom to continue honoring her by sustaining the legacies she left behind.