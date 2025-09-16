‘I slept in ‘toilet’ for 2 days’, Content Creator narrates jail ordeal over defamation case

Content creator, Olaoluwa Segun, jailed for alleging that actress Dayo Amusa was living with HIV, has narrated his harrowing experience in police detention.

The controversy began in July when Segun posted a video falsely naming Amusa and other Nollywood stars as HIV positive.

Amusa clarified that she only participated in an HIV awareness video for educational purposes in 2019 and vowed to make Segun a “scapegoat” to deter others from spreading false information.

In a recent Instagram video, Segun revealed that Amusa had him detained at Panti Police Station in Yaba, Lagos.

He described the cell as bare, with no furniture, four pit latrines, and an open window that let in swarms of mosquitoes.

“I was locked up for two days in Yaba and that was the worst experience of my life after losing my mum. When I entered the cell, one rugged-looking guy told me to prostrate and greet them,” Segun said.

“There was no furniture, only four pit latrines and an uncovered window where mosquitoes kept coming in.

“I begged to use the pit latrine and they allowed me. You can’t imagine how it looked and the terrible smell coming from it. There was no door separating the latrine from the cell. You are literally sleeping in a toilet. I was breathing in and breathing out pit latrine.

Segun said he was told he was “lucky” to be in a cell with a camera, which prevented him from being beaten.

“They told me I was lucky because that cell was the best one. If I had been taken to the second cell, they said I would have been beaten badly since there was no camera or light there,” he said.

“Because there was a camera in the cell I was kept in, they behaved themselves. I held back my tears so they wouldn’t see me as weak.

“Luckily, one of the leaders in the cell recognised me and said he followed me on TikTok. He protected me and didn’t allow them to treat me like they did other newcomers.

“We were about 60 people in one cell. Some inmates told me it was the same cell Naira Marley was once kept in.

“Everyone slept on cold tiles while mosquitoes bit them. The leaders slept on old, broken bunk beds. The guy who recognized me used his influence to give me a smelly, worn-out bed to sleep on.

“I want to thank Aunty Dayo Amusa for forgiving me. If she hadn’t changed her mind, I would have stayed there much longer. I don’t pray to ever sleep in a cell again.”

