‘I only took a break’, Wike dismisses reports of heart complications

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims circulating on social media that he recently travelled to London for treatment of heart-related complications.

Wike, who spoke on Thursday at the flag-off of the Arterial Road N1 linking Wuye District to Ring Road II, explained that his trip abroad was purely for rest, stressing that he had not taken a break since assuming office.

Some online reports had alleged that the minister was flown to London after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure and had allegedly turned down medical advice to undergo bypass surgery, fearing it might keep him away from his duties long enough to be replaced.

Reacting to the speculation, Wike described the reports as false and politically motivated. He said his decision to travel was simply to relax and recharge.

“Normally, each time I travel, I carry files along to ensure no work is delayed. But this time, I told myself I must travel without any file, even if the whole system crumbles, because one must first be alive to meet the demands of others,” the minister said.

He added that those wishing him ill would be disappointed. “Before I knew it, I started hearing that I had a heart attack. God will help them to have their own heart attack. It is my prayer that very soon, I will be the one signing their condolences,” Wike said pointedly.

The minister faulted the growing trend of using falsehoods to score political points, questioning where the rumours originated from. “This country plays politics with everything. Somebody sits somewhere and writes stories about hospitals I have never been to, and yet people are busy spreading them,” he lamented.

Wike reiterated his commitment to his ministerial duties, saying no amount of falsehoods would distract him from serving the residents of the FCT.

Vanguard News