I never saw music as my calling – Ekes Osajele

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ekes Osajele wears many hats, pastor at the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in Manchester, husband, father, and businessman. Yet behind the pulpit and family responsibilities, there has always been another gift quietly waiting – music.

“I’ve always loved singing,” he shares, “but I never really saw it as my calling. My focus was ministry, family, and business. Music was something I did here and there, but never seriously.”

That perspective changed after an unexpected season of illness.

What began as a persistent itch soon spiralled into sleepless nights, overwhelming fatigue, and a sudden spike in blood pressure. A routine check-up revealed the diagnosis: Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

“Hearing those words from the doctor shook me,” Ekes recalls. “Not just as a pastor, but as a husband and father. I didn’t know what the future would hold.”

In the middle of the uncertainty, he turned fully to God. “I prayed, I worshipped, I held onto His Word that says, ‘By His stripes we are healed.’ And then something incredible happened, God healed me. What the doctors couldn’t explain, I can only attribute to His hand.”

It was during this season of recovery and gratitude that songs began to stir in his spirit. “I realized this gift was never meant to be kept quiet,” he explains. “From that moment, I made a decision to use my voice and talent to serve God.”

His upcoming single, “It Belongs to You”, set for release on October 1st, is the first fruit of that decision — a song born from personal testimony and a declaration of God’s power to heal and restore.

“My prayer is that as people listen, they will be reminded that God is still a healer, still a miracle worker, and still worthy of our worship,” he says.

With “It Belongs to You”, Ekes Osajele is stepping into a new chapter — one where music becomes both ministry and message, carrying his story of faith, healing, and gratitude to the world.