‘I don’t care’: Colombia President reacts to revocation of US visa

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has dismissed the US decision to revoke his visa, calling it proof that Washington “no longer respects international law.”

“I no longer have a visa to travel to the United States. I don’t care. I don’t need a visa … because I’m not only a Colombian citizen but a European citizen, and I truly consider myself a free person in the world,” Petro wrote on X on Saturday.

The US State Department said Friday that his visa was withdrawn over “reckless and incendiary actions” tied to a speech he gave at a pro-Palestinian protest outside the UN in New York. Petro joined thousands of demonstrators and declared Colombia would present a resolution to create a “World Salvation Army,” with its first task being the “liberation of Palestine.”

“Revoking it for denouncing genocide shows the US no longer respects international law,” Petro said. He added that “international law grants me immunity to go to the UN” and insisted, “Genocide is a crime against humanity and humanity must respond, judge, and punish.”

In New York, he urged US soldiers to “disobey the orders of Trump” and instead “obey the orders of humanity.”

Petro, who has severed ties with Israel and accused its government of “genocide” in Gaza, also told the UN General Assembly last week that Trump was “complicit in genocide” and called for “criminal proceedings” over US air strikes on boats accused of drug trafficking.

“Mr. Trump has violated the founding principles of the UN,” Petro said, suggesting the body’s headquarters be moved from New York to Doha.

