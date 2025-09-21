I do not want a girl, I want more boys – Tiwa Savage

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian music sensation Tiwa Savage has opened up about her plans to expand her family — and she’s made it clear where her preferences lie.

In a recent appearance on the JMatt Show, the award-winning singer and mother of one revealed she has taken steps to preserve her fertility by freezing her eggs. According to Savage, the decision was influenced by her age and the desire to ensure the health of her future children.

“I do not want a girl, I want more boys. I have actually done some egg freezing. I think I am just preparing, I think it is good to… Like I said, I am not young . I took into consideration my age and I am trying to get my eggs while they are still very healthy,” she said.

Savage was previously married to music executive Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their son, Jamal, in 2015 before divorcing in 2018.

Known for her trailblazing impact on the African music scene, Savage has built a formidable career that spans over a decade. Her recently released fourth studio album, This One Is Personal, has further cemented her status as one of the continent’s most influential artists.

The singer also made headlines earlier this year when she spoke about her dating preferences, revealing she’s still single and seeking a partner who meets a very specific set of criteria.

“I’m still looking for someone’s son. I don’t have any (partner). And I think it is because I’m asking for specific things. Maybe I need to narrow my search down,” she said.

“I’m actually looking for someone who has a private plane, yacht; someone who doesn’t have baby mama drama because I can’t deal with that. Maybe that’s my problem.”

In May, Savage also stirred conversation after stating she avoids dating Nigerian men due to what she described as their “lack of romance.”