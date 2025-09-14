‘I can’t beg him to play’ – Atalanta coach, Juric drops Lookman for Lecce game

Lookman

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has publicly criticised Ademola Lookman, confirming that the Nigerian forward will not feature against Lecce on Sunday.

The coach’s comments highlight the ongoing tension between Lookman and the club after a turbulent summer.

Juric was blunt in his pre-match press conference. “Ademola will not be ready for tomorrow,” he said, explaining that the issue was not just about fitness.

He emphasised that Atalanta required “spirit, humility, passion for the shirt,” qualities he feels Lookman is currently lacking.

“I have a very good relationship with Lookman, but I shouldn’t have to beg him to play,” Juric stated. “It works the other way around. We are Atalanta and he represents the city. We need what Atalanta represents: hard work, humility, these are different values.”

The 27-year-old has not played any competitive matches this season and skipped pre-season friendlies, raising questions about his commitment.

His absence follows a chaotic summer in which a proposed move to Inter collapsed.

Frustrated, Lookman submitted a transfer request and released a public statement criticising the club before returning to the UK to train alone.

He only rejoined the team five days before the start of the Serie A campaign, leaving him behind his teammates in preparation.

