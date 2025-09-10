HURIWA condemns Onitsha market shooting, urges government to protect citizens

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned reports of a shooting involving traders at Onitsha Main Market, Emeka Offor Plaza, and called on the Anambra State Government to prioritise the safety of residents.

According to eyewitness accounts, shots were reported during an altercation on Tuesday morning. Some witnesses identified the enforcement unit involved as the Ocha Brigade. At least one person was reported to have died and several others were injured, including a pregnant woman. The Anambra State Police Command said normalcy has been restored and the injured were taken to hospital.

In a statement, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, urged the government to review the arming and deployment of state enforcement units and consider non-lethal options such as water cannons or rubber bullets for crowd management.

“There is no circumstance under which peaceful traders should face lethal force. Protecting lives must be the foremost priority of government,” Onwubiko said.

The organisation has called for a thorough, impartial investigation and for anyone found responsible to be held accountable in accordance with the law. Citing Section 33(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, HURIWA reiterated that every citizen has an inalienable right to life.

HURIWA also urged civil society organisations and the National Human Rights Commission to monitor developments and help safeguard citizens’ rights. The group recommended immediate measures to prevent recurrence, including stricter oversight of enforcement units and prioritising non-lethal approaches to ensure public safety and protect livelihoods.