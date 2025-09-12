Hp Zendo releases sophomore EP ‘Give Am Belle’

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Hp Zendo, born Ogun Omumati Hope, has returned with his sophomore EP titled “Give Am Belle,” released on September 14, 2025 under Only God Music Entertainment. This project follows his well-received 2023 debut EP “Hope,” which established him as a fresh talent with the potential to break into the mainstream. With “Give Am Belle,” Zendo shows growth, confidence, and a deeper exploration of his artistry.

The EP is a vibrant eight-track collection that blends energetic street-hop with soulful Afrobeats, featuring both solo performances and exciting collaborations. Leading the project are “Jeff Bezos” produced by Jadubeatz and “Sanwo” produced by Shocker, two bold records that highlight Zendo’s ability to craft music with both ambition and mass appeal.

Other tracks include “Choplife” featuring Picazo, Gengz, and Flex B — a lively anthem about enjoyment and hustle; “Kind Man” with Dhriz, which portrays the balance between generosity and survival; and “Make Am” featuring Areezy, a motivational track encouraging resilience and success. Additional standouts like “Winner” (produced by Damasheebeatz) and “Deliver Me” (produced by Paapiwizzy) round out the project with prayerful tones and a sense of depth that contrasts with its celebratory songs.

By enlisting a team of producers including Jadubeatz, Shocker, Damasheebeatz, and Paapiwizzy, Zendo achieves a dynamic but cohesive sound, ensuring every track brings something unique while still tying into the larger vision of the EP.

With “Hope” serving as his introduction in 2023, “Give Am Belle” represents Zendo’s evolution and maturity. The bold title reflects his willingness to challenge norms and create music that connects directly with the streets, while also resonating with mainstream Afrobeats lovers.

In an era where Afrobeats continues to dominate global conversations, Hp Zendo’s sophomore effort positions him as one of the next-generation voices determined to leave a lasting impact. “Give Am Belle” is not just a project — it is a statement of intent from an artist ready to step fully into his own spotlight.