How visa restrictions hinder investment in Africa – Wale Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

ALGIERS – The Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando PLC, Mr. Adewale Tinubu, has identified visa restrictions across African countries as a major barrier to investment and economic integration on the continent.

Speaking on Sunday at the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025) in Algiers, Algeria, during a session titled “African Giants: In Conversation with Two of Africa’s Most Active Industrialists”, Tinubu argued that the requirement for investors to obtain visas before visiting different African countries discourages trade and collaboration.

“Something as basic as visas should not be a stumbling block. You can get one European Union visa to go to 20 countries, but in Africa, I still needed a visa to come to Algeria. If we are really serious about integration, people who are ready to do business should not need visas to move across the continent,” he said.

He described the current system as “archaic and ridiculous,” noting that it is often easier for African businesses to operate in Europe or the Middle East than within Africa itself. Tinubu cited personal experience, saying: “The reason why we don’t come to Algeria often is that it is difficult to get here, just like it’s difficult for Algerians to come to Nigeria. Sometimes, it can take four weeks to get a visa, so instead people go to Dubai.”

The Oando boss also stressed the need for political stability, rule of law, and fair economic policies to attract and retain investment in Africa. “No one wants to invest in a country where the government keeps changing every other week. Investors want to know their capital is protected. Exchange rates, interest rates, access to capital, and ease of doing business are the real drivers of trade,” he explained.

Sharing insights from his own entrepreneurial journey, Tinubu said Oando’s success has been anchored on resilience and a commitment to excellence. “We want to do the impossible, and we strive at it. We are audacious and focused on excellence in everything we do,” he said.

IATF 2025, organized by Afreximbank in partnership with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, is bringing together businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the continent. With Africa’s population exceeding 1.4 billion and a GDP of over $3.5 trillion, the fair is expected to significantly boost intra-African trade, create jobs, promote industrialization, and enhance global competitiveness.

The event, which began on Thursday, will run until Wednesday, September 10, 2025, with Oando Plc listed among its major sponsors.