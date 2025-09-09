How Senator Ndume support Widow Bricklayer with N200,000 cash, other empowerment inputs in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohqmmed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has donated N200,000 cash, a sewing and grinding machine to Mrs. Amina Abdullahi, an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) turned Bricklayer after her husband was killed five years ago by a Boko Haram attack in Gwoza local government area of the state.

Ndume became aware of the widow’s condition through a good Samaritan and the Chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area, Hon. Abdullahi Danjato.

Danjato drew the Senator’s attention while in Abuja last week that the widow (Mrs. Abdullahi) with five children struggles and treks almost on daily basis from Gwoza IDP camp to Wala housing unit project to get ends meet by engaging herself into hard labour, usually lifting blocks, mixed sands and gravels for builders on site.

The distance between Gwoza Council area and Wala is about 10kms drive, but the widow differs all odds in order to fend for herself and her children instead of depending on handouts which are usually not available in camp.

Mrs. Abdullahi, aged 41, who lost her husband, had been so remoseful in camp, she usually engages into other strenuous jobs to sustain her family and ensure the education of her children, but she later chose to shuttle between Gwoza and Wala for the ongoing construction of about 500 housing units to IDPs by the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Presenting the cash and other empowerment items, Ndume who was represented by the Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta said, the gesture is to cushion Mrs. Amina’s present economic hardship and make her self-relient with her survived children.

He thanked the Senator for his purposeful leadership, even as he urged well -to-do individuals and organizations to emulate such initiative for better society.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank our Senator, Ndume has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to grassroots empowerment by extending support to a resilient widow from Gwoza Local Government Area, Mrs. Amina Abdullahi.

“In an act that highlights both compassion and responsiveness, Senator Ndume provided Mrs. Abdullahi with a grinding machine, a sewing machine, and cash support of ₦200,000 to strengthen her means of livelihood”. The Monarch stated.

Emir Timta also complemented the gesture by personally provided sets of wrappers to the Widow, while the Chairman, Hon Danjato also supported Mrs. Abdullahi and her Children with N50,000 cash.

Some community leaders who also witnessed the brief presentation appreciated Senator Ndume, the Emir and the Chairman for coming to the aid of the widow and her children, noting that such support would go along way in changing the living condition of the woman IDP and her children.

The visibly elated Mrs. Amina Abdullahi, who was accompanied by her friends and relatives, expressed profound gratitude to the lawmaker, the Emir and Chairman of the Council for coming to her aid.

She described the gesture as “the dawn of many positive changes in her life’s story and a turning point towards a brighter future”.